Acadia National Park receives $1 million grant to install solar panels and EV chargers

Acadia National Park is receiving a $1 million dollar federal grant to install rooftop solar panels and a dozen electric vehicle charging stations at its McFarland Hill headquarters campus in Bar Harbor.

The National Park Service is in the midst of constructing a new 32,000 square foot LEED silver facility at the site.

The solar panels are expected to move Acadia toward net-zero emissions by generating more than 50% of the new facility's energy use.

