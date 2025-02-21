Proposed rule requiring solar companies to pay fee to use agricultural land takes step forward

A proposed rule that would require solar companies to pay a state fee in order to place panels on agricultural land took a step forward Thursday.

State agricultural officials and the Board of Environmental Protection say the proposed fee is aimed at balancing competing land uses. If implemented, solar companies would have to pay a compensation fee to the DEP in order to develop on what is assessed as 'high-value agricultural farmland.' The Department of Agriculture estimates that roughly 13% of Maine land would be have this designation. The fee amounts are still being worked out.

The rule has been subject to debate: solar companies say it would make development more difficult and more expensive, at a time when the state needs to prioritize clean energy projects; opponents, including some farmers said the shrinking amount of viable farmland in Maine makes this rule necessary.

But other farmers say hosting solar projects on their land is an important way to supplement their income. And there is concern from farmer advocacy groups that the fees would penalize the farmers renting the land, rather than the solar companies.

The Board of Environmental Protection voted Thursday to advance the rule to public comment period, and to schedule a public hearing.