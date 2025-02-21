Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
SIGNAL ALERT: We are aware of the signal disruptions over the air on Maine Public Radio. We are working on resolving this issue. We appreciate your patience.

Proposed rule requiring solar companies to pay fee to use agricultural land takes step forward

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:14 PM EST
Rows of solar panels sit at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Rows of solar panels sit at Orsted's Eleven Mile Solar Center lithium-ion battery storage energy facility Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Coolidge, Ariz.

A proposed rule that would require solar companies to pay a state fee in order to place panels on agricultural land took a step forward Thursday.

State agricultural officials and the Board of Environmental Protection say the proposed fee is aimed at balancing competing land uses. If implemented, solar companies would have to pay a compensation fee to the DEP in order to develop on what is assessed as 'high-value agricultural farmland.' The Department of Agriculture estimates that roughly 13% of Maine land would be have this designation. The fee amounts are still being worked out.

The rule has been subject to debate: solar companies say it would make development more difficult and more expensive, at a time when the state needs to prioritize clean energy projects; opponents, including some farmers said the shrinking amount of viable farmland in Maine makes this rule necessary.

But other farmers say hosting solar projects on their land is an important way to supplement their income. And there is concern from farmer advocacy groups that the fees would penalize the farmers renting the land, rather than the solar companies.

The Board of Environmental Protection voted Thursday to advance the rule to public comment period, and to schedule a public hearing.
Tags
Climate Desk solaragriculture
Molly Enking
See stories by Molly Enking