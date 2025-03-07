Low risk of spring flooding for Maine, officials say

The Maine Emergency Management Agency said Friday that after several years in a row of harsh winter and spring storms, there’s a below-average flood risk this year. That’s due to lingering drought conditions, low groundwater stores and less-than-average amounts of snowfall.

But MEMA officials say just because there’s a low risk doesn’t mean there’s no risk; it only takes one flash flood or heavy rainfall for conditions to potentially change. Mainers should still review their flood insurance policies, check the weather regularly and have an evacuation plan in place.

Flooding is the nation’s most common natural disaster, and standard homeowner and business insurance policies do not cover flood damage.

Property owners can check whether they are in a flood-prone area using flood maps.

"Even if you are not in a high-risk flood zone, heavy rainfall events can still cause flooding in unexpected areas," said Sue Baker, state coordinator of the Floodplain Management Program.