EPA freezes $15 million in Maine energy efficiency funds

Efficiency Maine has lost access to $15 million in federal funding meant to boost clean energy and energy efficient projects in the state.

The fund was part of a $20 billion clean bank established by the Biden-era Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced this week the funding would be terminated as part of the Trump administration's ongoing mission to seek out what it is calling fraud and abuse of public funds.

Efficiency Maine Executive Director Michael Stoddard said that while the loss of this federal funding will hurt, it won't interfere with the organization's day to day operations - or its ability to issue loans and rebates for heatpumps and other efficiency improvements.

"The programs we offer and the rebates they have come to expect are still there and will still be there," he said. "This particular grant coming from the federal government does not impact those rebates. So, if people were thinking about doing a project, they should still continue to make plans and go forward with those projects."

The $15 million grant in question had been planned to bolster Efficiency Maine's loan fund, which provides lower interest loans to help Mainers make energy efficient upgrades. Without it, the loan program can still continue, Stoddard said, but it may not last as long.

Several non-profits, including the Coalition for Green Capitol, where Efficiency Maine had received the sub-grant, are now suing the EPA and the Trump Administration to unfreeze the funds.

Stoddard said that Maine is well positioned to weather the cuts, due to a decade of policymaking at the state level to prioritize clean energy.

"We already had programs and funding streams in place to sustain the basic work that we've been doing," he said. "It was nice to get more money through the IRA, [Inflation Reduction Act] if we could use it, because then we could offer more incentives to more people. But if we can't get it for any reason, we'll still be okay."