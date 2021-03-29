Efficiency Maine

-
The threat of climate change is forcing Maine to contemplate a future that relies increasingly on electricity: electricity to heat homes and cool them and…
-
KENNEBUNK, Maine - An energy efficiency agency in Maine says the first string in a statewide web of high-speed electric vehicle chargers will be installed…
-
Last year’s legislative session included a battle over how much consumer money is spent on energy efficiency programs in Maine. The stage is set for a…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would prevent the loss of $38 million for energy efficiency…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Several environmental groups are petitioning state utility regulators to reconsider their ruling on the effect of one missing word -…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine legislative committee has endorsed a bill to correct a clerical error that could result in a loss of $38 million for energy…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Members of the Legislature's Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee heard more than four hours of testimony on two bills aimed at…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawmakers are preparing to begin examining two competing proposals to restore funding for energy efficiency programs.The Energy,…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - You might have heard about a clerical error in a huge omnibus energy bill two years ago that has led to a nearly $40 million cut in…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Business representatives are joining environmentalists in warning that a one-word typographical error could cost Maine energy consumers a…