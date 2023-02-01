New bill would create e-bikes rebate program through Efficiency Maine

A bill in the legislature would add electric bicycles to the list of vehicles that can qualify for rebates through Efficiency Maine.

The electric vehicle rebate program is designed to encourage the purchase of electric cars and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions with cash incentives ranging between $500 and $7,500 for individuals based on the vehicle and income.

A proposal by Democratic assistant leader Sen. Matthea Daughtry, of Brunswick, would add e-bikes to that program.

The bill comes amid legislative efforts to regulate e-bikes, which are typically classified based on their top speeds and whether the motor can be used while pedaling.

In 2019 Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a law creating a three-class scheme for e-bikes.

The third class caps an e-bike's top speed at 28 mph.

A separate bill aims to regulate e-bikes on public ways, but details are not yet available.

The public hearing for Daughtry's rebate bill is scheduled for next Tuesday before the legislature's energy committee.

