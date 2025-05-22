Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Advocates flood the statehouse as clean energy bills come up for debate

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published May 22, 2025 at 5:42 PM EDT
Clean energy advocates gathered at the Maine State House in Augusta holding signs Thursday to urge lawmakers to pass several bills.
More than 100 clean energy advocates gathered at the Maine State House in Augusta Thursday to urge lawmakers to pass several bills.

Sierra Pearl is an electrical apprentice who said she sees solar as the future. But with federal uncertainty and sometimes hostility toward clean energy, she said the work she and her fellow apprentices has been counting on has dried up.

"I just want people to know that if you protect clean energy jobs. You're protecting jobs for Mainers, and you're protecting our work, but not just union work, but work for everybody, and not just now, but into the future as well," Pearl said.

Molly Enking
/
Maine Public
Under consideration are bills aimed at reaching 90% clean energy by 2040, creating a cabinet-level Department of Energy, and creating new affordability standards for utilities.

Brayden House, a third year electrical apprentice, said he got into solar because he saw opportunity in a growing field. But right now, he's unemployed. House said he wants Maine lawmakers to continue investing in solar and other clean energy projects.

"These bills speak to me, because they can secure me and the union that I'm a member of work for decades," he said.

With the chilling effect uncertainty at the federal level has caused over clean energy tax credits and other funding, House and other advocates said that it's more important than ever to invest in renewables at the state level.
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
