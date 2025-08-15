High fire warning in place across the state

Dry conditions are fueling "very high" fire danger in central and coastal Maine. Dozens of fires have been reported in the last two weeks alone.

Since the first of August, 124 fires have burned more than 70 acres across the state. Several are still active, including a 30 acre fire that has been contained in Baileyville near the Canadian border.

New burn permits have been temporarily suspended statewide. Camp fires should not be left unattended and they should be fully extinguished until cold to the touch. And the Maine Forest Service is urging residents and visitors to use caution with potential ignition sources such as heavy equipment and off-road vehicles.

The top causes of wildfires so far this month have been camp fires getting out of control, debris burning and electrical malfunctions.

“When Maine reaches a 'Very High' fire danger rating, it’s a stark reminder of how quickly our forests, fields, and communities can be put at risk," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "Every one of us has a role to play in protecting our state’s natural heritage. By delaying debris burning and using extra caution with any spark-producing activity, we can help ensure that elevated danger doesn’t become a devastating wildfire.”