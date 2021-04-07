It could be described as Victorian charm sitting on the side of the bay. The lure of this small Summer community of cottages on Penobscot Bay runs deeper than charm. Bayside was founded in the 1840's as a Methodist camp ground.

Today those religious roots are still evident, but Bayside is better known for sailing than sermons. This is a community where kids feel safe and parents don't worry. Porches always have an empty chair waiting for visitors. Bayside is a place people keep coming back too. Not just year after year, but generation after generation.

Bayside, Maine was produced by John Gfroerer of Accompany Video Production.



