This historical documentary focused on the early and later years of Swan Island on the Kennebec. It's a fascinating tale of Swan Island, one of Maine's most intriguing historic islands. Located at the head of Merrymeeting Bay on the legendary Kennebec River, Swan Island was once the site of an Abenaki Indian hunting and fishing outpost.

Over time, the island was claimed by colonists who founded a village in the 18th century; a village that later became known as the Town of Perkins. Perkins was once a prodigious farming community. Ice cutting, fishing and shipbuilding were among the island's most prolific industries. Today, the island is overseen by Maine's Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Swan Island has become a much-loved tourist destination for those seeking recreation and solitude. Island of Eagles: The Swan Island Story features incredible, never before seen archival footage of Swan Island recorded by wildlife biologist Steve Powell in the 1940s and 50s.

Produced by Patrick Bonsant of New Directions Media.