Courts and Crime

Stanfill Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Maine Supreme Court

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
DAKOTAHEARING041117-002.jpg
Ashley L. Conti
/
BDN
Judge Valerie Stanfill listens to the defense during the hearing on April 11, 2017 on a motion to spare the life of Dakota the dog, who was pardoned by then-Gov. LePage, in Waterville District Court.

Valerie Stanfill was sworn in Thursday morning as Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court.

Stanfill was nominated earlier this year to take over the position vacated by former Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, who left to become the dean of the University of Maine School of Law.

Stanfill previously served as a district and superior court judge, most recently presiding over Oxford, Androscoggin and Franklin counties.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and the Maine State Senate voted unanimously to support Stanfill's nomination.

Courts and CrimeMaine Supreme Court
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
