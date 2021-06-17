Stanfill Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Maine Supreme Court

Valerie Stanfill was sworn in Thursday morning as Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court.

Stanfill was nominated earlier this year to take over the position vacated by former Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, who left to become the dean of the University of Maine School of Law.

Stanfill previously served as a district and superior court judge, most recently presiding over Oxford, Androscoggin and Franklin counties.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and the Maine State Senate voted unanimously to support Stanfill's nomination.

