-
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has rejected a request to suspend its earlier decision allowing ranked-choice voting to be used in the state’s fall…
-
Maine's Secretary of State is appealing a Superior Court ruling decision that could decide whether voters will use ranked-choice voting in this fall's…
-
Maine judges are wrestling with tough decisions that weigh public safety from the coronavirus against the fundamental goal of swift justice.Justice Andrew…
-
A custody battle over a pet dog that made it to Maine's Supreme Judicial Court is over. Tuesday, the justices affirmed a lower court ruling that granted…
-
The dispute goes back nearly 10 years. But two months ago, the Maine Supreme Court sided with the property owners, overturning an earlier lower court…