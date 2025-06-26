Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Supreme Court finalizes rules for discipline of justices

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published June 26, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, photo, Justice Andrew M. Mead, third from right, asks a question during a hearing in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on whether ranked-choice voting can be used in Maine's June 12th primary, in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE photo- In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, photo, Justice Andrew M. Mead, third from right, asks a question during a hearing in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Portland, Maine.

The state Supreme Court has finalized new rules for discipline proceedings involving their own. The new rules will now be applied to the case of Supreme Court Justice Catherine Connors, who faces possible discipline for failing to recuse herself in two foreclosure cases.

Until now, complaints against justices were investigated by the Committee on Judicial Conduct, and decided by the Law Court. Going forward, a panel of Superior Court justices and District Court judges will rule on complaints against Supreme Court justices.

A spokesperson for the Maine Judicial Branch said the Connors case, which has been on hold, will now proceed under the new procedures.
Courts and Crime Maine Supreme Courtcourts
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
