Maine Supreme Court finalizes rules for discipline of justices

The state Supreme Court has finalized new rules for discipline proceedings involving their own. The new rules will now be applied to the case of Supreme Court Justice Catherine Connors, who faces possible discipline for failing to recuse herself in two foreclosure cases.

Until now, complaints against justices were investigated by the Committee on Judicial Conduct, and decided by the Law Court. Going forward, a panel of Superior Court justices and District Court judges will rule on complaints against Supreme Court justices.

A spokesperson for the Maine Judicial Branch said the Connors case, which has been on hold, will now proceed under the new procedures.