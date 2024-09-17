Maine Supreme Court suspends Hancock County probate judge

The Supreme Court found that Judge William Blaisdell IV violated the judicial code of conduct and agreed to suspend him for four months. He was also ordered to forfeit $10,000 from his salary.

Earlier this year Blaisdell was held in contempt of court for failing to file state and federal taxes for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and not paying more than $30,000 of court-ordered child support.

Blaisdell is facing separate discipline from the Board of Overseers of the Bar, and if he fails to meet the conditions of that agreement, will face a one-year suspension from his position as judge.

In the decision, the court calls Blaisdell's conduct egregious, and said, "Disobedience of a court order by anyone is serious, but contempt of a court order by a sitting judge cannot be tolerated. We cannot expect the public to have respect and confidence in our courts when a judge himself flouts court orders."