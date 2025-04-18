Hancock County Probate Judge again suspended from bench

The Maine Supreme Court has suspended Hancock County Probate judge William Blaisdell IV, after he temporarily lost his license to practice law.

Earlier this month, a judge found that Blaisdell had failed to complete tax filings and payments as ordered by an earlier court order, and the Board of Overseers of the Bar suspended his law license.

Maine requires that probate judges be admitted to practice law in the state, so the Supreme Court ruled that Blaisdell's suspension by the bar makes him ineligible to serve as a judge.

Last year, the court found Blaisdell had violated the judicial code of conduct, and ordered he be suspended for four months provided he met certain conditions.

He will now remain suspended from his probate judge seat for at least eight months and will have to be reinstated to practice law in order to resume that position.