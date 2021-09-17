Teens Who Allegedly Covered Bangor Man’s Car With Racist Graffiti Were Charged With Hate Crimes

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey is filing civil rights charges against two teenagers in Bangor.

The complaint alleges that the two teens, both 15, spray painted racial epithets and threats on a vehicle belonging to Tahmoor Khan of Bangor.

Frey says in a statement that the "egregious racist messages on the vehicle victimize not only the property owner, but all people of color."

The complaint was filed in Penobscot County Superior Court. The teens are ordered not to have further contact with Khan, and to avoid violating the Maine Civil Rights Act in the future.

Violation of the act is punishable by almost a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.