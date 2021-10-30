The Supreme Court declined to halt Maine's vaccine mandate. It went into effect on Friday

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect on Friday, Oct. 29. The mandate requires all health care workers in the state to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing their jobs.

Liberty Counsel, the organization representing more than 2,000 health care workers across the state, argued there was not a religious exemption. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented in the decision.

Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey issued a joint statement on Friday night praising the decision.

“Vaccinations are the best tool we have to protect the lives and livelihoods of Maine people and to curb this pandemic. Health care workers perform a critical role in protecting the health of Maine people, and it is imperative that hospitals and other settings take every precaution to protect workers and their patients against this dangerous virus, especially in view of the highly transmissible Delta variant. Anyone who is placed in the care of a health care worker has the right to expect – as do their families – that they will receive high-quality, safe care from fully vaccinated staff,” Mills said in a statement.

The Supreme Court upheld an Oct. 15 ruling by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston that agreed with a federal judge in Maine.

In 2019, Maine eliminated religious and philosophical exemptions for all vaccinations for school children and health care workers, and has applied that law to the COVID-19 vaccine.