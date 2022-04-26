© 2022 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Legislature approves bill to create a legal aid clinic in Aroostook County

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published April 26, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT
Rural Discrimination
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE In this Feb. 1996 file photo, a pair of snowmobilers cross Main Street in Fort Kent, Maine.

The Maine legislature has approved a bill that would create a satellite campus of the University of Maine School of Law in northern Aroostook County.

The bill, sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, would launch a three-year pilot program to create a legal aid clinic housed at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

Advocates hope that the effort can improve access to justice for many Aroostook County residents, and eventually lead more young lawyers to move to the region.

The legislation will now be sent to the governor's desk.

Tags

Courts and Crime University of Maine School of LawFort KentAroostook County
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
