Police investigating fatal hit-and-run at Acadia National Park

Maine State Police say 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme was killed in a hit-and-run incident at the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

State police and the National Park Service are investigating the incident, which they say is isolated and do not believe poses an ongoing risk to the public. Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 2016 black BMW SUV that may have been involved in the incident.

The car is registered to 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland, according to state police. Members of the public should call state police if they see the vehicle.

Mokeme, of South Portland, founded the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, which led outdoor experiences for Black and Indigenous people in Maine. The group held its Black Excellence Retreat at the Schoodic Institute over the weekend.