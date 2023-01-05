© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime

Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published January 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST
15605139117_6f38462e21_c.jpg
Corey Templeton
/
via flickr
One of the lighthouses at Two Light State Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman.

Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The woman's car was found at Two Lights on Thursday, and several agencies are now searching the park and nearby water.

Police are asking anyone with any potential information to call 207-874-8575.

Maine State Parks
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
