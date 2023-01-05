Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park

Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman.

Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The woman's car was found at Two Lights on Thursday, and several agencies are now searching the park and nearby water.

Police are asking anyone with any potential information to call 207-874-8575.