Driver charged with manslaughter for crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students

The driver involved in a crash in Castine in December that killed four Maine Maritime students has been indicted on manslaughter charges.

20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of New York is also charged with aggravated OUI, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal speed, forgery, and unlawful use of a license.

Maine State Police say Radding was traveling south on Route 166 with six passengers when his Range Rover left the road, hit a tree, and erupted in flames. Three people were injured and four were killed: two were from Maine and two from Massachusetts.

A Hancock County Grand Jury indicted Radding this week. He'll be formally charged at a later date.