Courts and Crime

Driver charged with manslaughter for crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
maine maritime students deaths.JPG
Bill Trotter
/
BDN
Flowers, candles and other items lay in front of four crosses erected where four Maine Maritime Academy students died Dec. 10, 2022, in a fiery single-vehicle car crash on Route 166. Three other people in the car, including the driver, survived.

The driver involved in a crash in Castine in December that killed four Maine Maritime students has been indicted on manslaughter charges.

20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of New York is also charged with aggravated OUI, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal speed, forgery, and unlawful use of a license.

Maine State Police say Radding was traveling south on Route 166 with six passengers when his Range Rover left the road, hit a tree, and erupted in flames. Three people were injured and four were killed: two were from Maine and two from Massachusetts.

A Hancock County Grand Jury indicted Radding this week. He'll be formally charged at a later date.

Patty Wight
