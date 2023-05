Maine State Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Berwick that left one man dead and another injured.

Officials say Berwick police responded to a report of a shooting at 321 School Street on Saturday shortly after 9:00 am. They found two injured men who were both transported to hospitals.

Christopher Utt, 25, is in serious condition. Edward Badeau, 41, of Berwick later died of his injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.