Body found in Southwest Harbor ditch identified; investigated as hit-and-run death

State police say the body found in a ditch in Southwest Harbor on Sunday has been identified as 35-year old Amber Robbins of Tremont.

According to the office of the Maine chief medical examiner, Robbins died of blunt force trauma. State police say they're investigating her death as a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.

They're asking anyone who noticed something suspicious in the area of 61 Main Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning to call State Police.

