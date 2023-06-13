© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Body found in Southwest Harbor ditch identified; investigated as hit-and-run death

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT

State police say the body found in a ditch in Southwest Harbor on Sunday has been identified as 35-year old Amber Robbins of Tremont.

According to the office of the Maine chief medical examiner, Robbins died of blunt force trauma. State police say they're investigating her death as a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash.

They're asking anyone who noticed something suspicious in the area of 61 Main Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning to call State Police.

Tags
Courts and Crime Southwest Harbor
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight