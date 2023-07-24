Maine detective sues NH gun maker, alleging pistol accidentally fired and struck his leg

A detective with the Somerset County Sheriff's department has filed a lawsuit against New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer Sig Sauer, alleging that its P320 pistol unintentionally discharged and shot him in the line of duty.

According to the complaint, 40-year old David Cole of Norridgewock was serving a search warrant in May of last year with his gun in its holster when it fired and shot him in the leg.

One of his attorneys, Philadelphia-based Robert Zimmerman, says Sig Sauer's P320 pistol has unintentionally discharged in more than 120 other incidents across the U.S.

"Sig Sauer marketed this gun by saying they included safety features that would ensure the gun would not fire unless the user wants it to," Zimmerman says.

The lawsuit wants Sig Sauer to recall the weapon and make it safe, and to award full and fair damages to Detective Cole. He's the son of Corporal Eugene Cole, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018, triggering a multi-day manhunt for the shooter.

A spokesperson for Sig Sauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

