Courts and Crime

FBI offers a $10,000 reward on the 15th anniversary of an unsolved murder in Portland

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a murder in Portland 15 years ago.

Frank Williams, a 37-year old father of two, was beaten and stabbed on Aug.16, 2008 at a soccer field at Fox and Anderson streets.

Portland police chief Mark DuBois says in homicides, someone often knows a crucial piece of information that could help investigators corroborate evidence they already have or direct them to a new lead.

The case is among 13 unsolved homicides at the department.

Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
