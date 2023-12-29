© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Police identify 52-year-old woman as victim in Waterville death

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST

The death of a 52-year-old woman at a liquor store in Waterville has been ruled a homicide.

Police found the body of Angela Bragg, 52, at Damon's Beverage in Waterville early Thursday morning. An autopsy Friday determined the cause of death as sharp force injury.
Spirdal Hubiak
Maine Department of Public Safety
Spirdal Hubiak

A murder warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Spirdal Hubiak in connection with the death.

Police are still asking residents for help in locating Hubiak, who also worked at the store. He's described as a white male with dark hair, driving a black Ford Taurus with Maine license plate number 4666ZR.

Investigators believe Hubiak has left the state. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Maine State Police or the Waterville Police Department.
