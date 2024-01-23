© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Authorities charge two suspects in string of postal service robberies in several Maine towns

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:53 PM EST
A mailbox stands in Fox Point, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election.
Morry Gash
/
AP
A mailbox stands in Fox Point, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election.

Federal authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a series of robberies of post offices and postal employees in central and Western Maine.

Emily Spera, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Boston division, says that the incidents began early last week, when a post office in Paris was burglarized. Two days later, a post office in North Monmouth was also broken into. Two letter carriers in Lewiston were then robbed on Jan. 20 by someone carrying a knife.

The postal inspection service declined to release details of the two suspects. The agency says that a robbery of a post office or postal employee can carry a term of up to 25 years in prison.
Tags
Courts and Crime Postal Service
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg