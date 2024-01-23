Authorities charge two suspects in string of postal service robberies in several Maine towns

Federal authorities have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a series of robberies of post offices and postal employees in central and Western Maine.

Emily Spera, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Boston division, says that the incidents began early last week, when a post office in Paris was burglarized. Two days later, a post office in North Monmouth was also broken into. Two letter carriers in Lewiston were then robbed on Jan. 20 by someone carrying a knife.

The postal inspection service declined to release details of the two suspects. The agency says that a robbery of a post office or postal employee can carry a term of up to 25 years in prison.