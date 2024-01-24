Portland man arrested in connection with Capitol breach

A Portland man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Michael Gerard Fournier has been charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, demonstrating in the Capitol, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The FBI first received a tip about three years ago from an acquaintance of Fournier, who indicated that he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, Fournier voluntarily admitted through a lawyer back in Dec. 2021 that he had been inside the Capitol. But he said he didn't see signs restricting his entry and that there was no attempt to stop protesters from entering.

FBI agents reviewed video footage from the riot, which showed him entering the Capitol, taking photos, and speaking with a police officer. In the agency's affidavit, the FBI argued that in addition to Fournier's interaction with an officer, the blaring alarm, broken glass and line of police were signs that the area was off limits.

Fournier is expected to appear before federal district court in Washington by video conference next week. He is the ninth person with ties to Maine who has been charged in connection with the riot.