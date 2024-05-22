Wells town leaders back a lawsuit that seeks expanded public access at Moody Beach

The select board for Wells announced Tuesday night the town will file an amicus brief that supports plaintiffs in a lawsuit that seeks to expand public access at Moody Beach.

Select board chair John MacLeod says officials have become aware of rising tensions between private beachfront homeowners and the public. The lawsuit challenges current Maine law, which extends property rights to the low tide line. The only exceptions are for "fishing, fowling, and navigation."

"The board plans to argue that the public trust rights on Moody Beach shall not be limited to fishing, fowling, and navigation, but should instead include some form of recreational activity," he said.

Proponents of public beach use have been urging town officials to protect access. Dozens of people packed Tuesday night's meeting, including some who say private homeowners yell at them when they walk on the beach.

Some homeowners, meanwhile, say there are several other public beaches in the area that people can use.