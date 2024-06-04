© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine woman files class action lawsuit against Cigna for failing to cover obesity drug

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
FILE - This Aug 4, 2011 file photo shows the Cigna logo at the headquarters of the health insurer Cigna Corp., in Philadelphia. Cigna said Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, that it is rejecting Anthem's proposed $48 billion acquisition bid and suing the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer. The announcement comes hours after another major insurer, Aetna, said it was abandoning its planned $34 billion purchase of Medicare Advantage provider Humana. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke
/
AP
FILE - This Aug 4, 2011 file photo shows the Cigna logo at the headquarters of the health insurer Cigna Corp., in Philadelphia.

A Maine woman has filed a class action lawsuit against insurance company Cigna for failing to cover drugs that treat obesity.

Jamie Whittemore alleges that her doctor prescribed the drug Zepbound to treat her obesity, but Cigna denied coverage, in violation of the Affordable Care Act's anti-discrimination law.

Her lawsuit was filed on behalf of a nationwide class of Cigna enrollees diagnosed with obesity by three law firms in Washington state, Minnesota, and Maine.

Cigna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Courts and Crime
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight