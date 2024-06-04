Maine woman files class action lawsuit against Cigna for failing to cover obesity drug

A Maine woman has filed a class action lawsuit against insurance company Cigna for failing to cover drugs that treat obesity.

Jamie Whittemore alleges that her doctor prescribed the drug Zepbound to treat her obesity, but Cigna denied coverage, in violation of the Affordable Care Act's anti-discrimination law.

Her lawsuit was filed on behalf of a nationwide class of Cigna enrollees diagnosed with obesity by three law firms in Washington state, Minnesota, and Maine.

Cigna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.