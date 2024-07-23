© 2024 Maine Public

Biddeford man pleads guilty in connection to Jan. 6 capital riot

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT

A man from Biddeford pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District court in Washington, D.C.  to assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 45-year-old Christopher Maurer was among a crowd of rioters who gathered in an area known as the Tunnel, the site of some of the most violent attacks against law enforcement that day.

According to court documents, Maurer tried to rip a riot shield away from a police officer, used his body to push against a police line, and threw and whipped items at officers. 

The FBI arrested Maurer in February 2023 in Maine. He'll be sentenced in November. 
