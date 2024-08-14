© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Court says ACLU can name state of Maine in indigent defense lawsuit

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published August 14, 2024 at 5:03 PM EDT
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 court-appointed "lawyer of the day" Merritt Hemingway defends a person charged with a crime at Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland, Maine. Gov. LePage's $6.8 billion budget includes a plan to shake up a system that currently sends millions of dollars in state money to hire private lawyers for indigent defense.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 court-appointed "lawyer of the day" Merritt Hemingway defends a person charged with a crime at Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland, Maine.

A court has ruled that the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine can name the state of Maine as a defendant in the ongoing legal battle over the state's troubled indigent defense system.

The ACLU has sought to name several defendants in its class action lawsuit alleging that the state is failing to uphold its obligation under the constitution to provide affective counsel for criminal defendants who cannot afford their own attorney.

This week, Kennebec County Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy ruled the state does not have absolute immunity, and can be named as a defendant.

Murphy did grant a motion to dismiss Attorney General Aaron Frey as a defendant. And one count against the Maine Commission on Public Defender Services was also dismissed, though two other counts remain.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit in 2022, and a potential settlement was rejected by the court this spring. A trial is expected to take place this fall.
Tags
Courts and Crime public defender systemMaine Commission on Indigent Legal Services
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion