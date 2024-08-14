Union at Cumberland County Jail files complaint alleging unfair labor practices

The union that represents correctional staff at the Cumberland County Jail has filed a complaint with the Maine Labor Relations Board alleging unfair labor practices.

William Doyle, executive director of the National Correctional Employees Union, said the complaint was prompted by a decision to begin housing federal inmates as of last month. Doyle said the jail is already under-staffed, and the additional inmates have put a strain on working conditions.

"Asking them to do more with less, and including more duties than they previously had done under the previous contract," Doyle said.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce said housing federal inmates is necessary to help plug a million dollar budget deficit.

"No business, no government can sustain a million dollar loss each year," he said.

Joyce said the jail temporarily stopped accepting federal inmates two years ago due to staffing issues, but the workforce has since been bolstered enough to handle the added numbers.

Since January, he said, the jail has hired 26 corrections officers but also saw 18 officers retire or leave for other jobs. Joyce said hiring more staff continues to be a priority.