Settlement reportedly reached in Ayla Reynolds wrongful death lawsuit

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published September 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT

A settlement has reportedly been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit over the disappearance of 20-month-old Ayla Reynolds in 2011.

Ayla's mother Trista Reynolds filed the lawsuit in 2018 after a judge declared Ayla legally dead. The lawsuit named Ayla's father, Justin DiPietro, and his mother and sister, Phoebe and Elisha DiPietro.

News Center Maine reported Thursday that a settlement had been reached, citing Phoebe and Elisha DiPietro's attorney, Laura Maher, who could not be reached for comment Friday.

Ayla Reynolds' disappearance prompted the largest and most expensive criminal investigation in Maine's history.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
