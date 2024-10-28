© 2024 Maine Public

State lawmaker facing aggravated assault charge turns himself into police

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:29 PM EDT

A Republican state lawmaker has turned himself in after police issued a warrant for his arrest over the weekend.

Lucas Lanigan arrived at the York County Jail at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sanford police said. Lanigan faces one charge of domestic violence aggravated assault based on reports that Sanford police received last Friday.
Rep. Lucus Lanigan
Maine GOP website
Rep. Lucus Lanigan

Lanigan is running for reelection against Democrat Patricia Kidder. He represents House district 141 and served as a Sanford City Councilor for five years before winning his first term to the Maine House in 2022.
Courts and Crime Sanford
