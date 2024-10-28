State lawmaker facing aggravated assault charge turns himself into police

A Republican state lawmaker has turned himself in after police issued a warrant for his arrest over the weekend.

Lucas Lanigan arrived at the York County Jail at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sanford police said. Lanigan faces one charge of domestic violence aggravated assault based on reports that Sanford police received last Friday.

Maine GOP website Rep. Lucus Lanigan

Lanigan is running for reelection against Democrat Patricia Kidder. He represents House district 141 and served as a Sanford City Councilor for five years before winning his first term to the Maine House in 2022.