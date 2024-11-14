Maine to help local law enforcement agencies cover overtime pay from Lewiston shootings

The Maine Department of Public Safety is distributing $3 million to law enforcement agencies for overtime pay stemming from the Lewiston mass shootings.

The Department said 60 law enforcement agencies and 23 fire and EMS agencies were involved in the immediate response and subsequent manhunt.

It said somewhere between 600 and 800 officers participated in the response.

The funding, from the state's supplemental budget, is intended to defray some of the unexpected overtime cost accrued during the sprawling, two-day search.

The department is hosting an informational session on November 25. Applications are due on December 9.