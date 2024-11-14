© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine to help local law enforcement agencies cover overtime pay from Lewiston shootings

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 14, 2024 at 3:44 PM EST
Troy Bennett/ BDN
The Maine Department of Public Safety says somewhere between 600 and 800 officers responded to the shooting and subsequent manhunt.

The Maine Department of Public Safety is distributing $3 million to law enforcement agencies for overtime pay stemming from the Lewiston mass shootings.

The Department said 60 law enforcement agencies and 23 fire and EMS agencies were involved in the immediate response and subsequent manhunt.

It said somewhere between 600 and 800 officers participated in the response.

The funding, from the state's supplemental budget, is intended to defray some of the unexpected overtime cost accrued during the sprawling, two-day search.

The department is hosting an informational session on November 25. Applications are due on December 9.
Tags
Courts and Crime Lewiston shootingsMaine Department of Public Safetylaw enforcement
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider