Man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for post office robberies

A New Jersey Man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for robbing two Maine post offices and two mail carriers.

31-year-old Winston McLeod was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McLeod and another man broke into the Paris and North Monmouth post offices in January and stole money order printers, mail, computers and post office box keys. The two men then robbed two Lewiston mail carriers, threatening to stab them with a knife if they did not give their postal keys.

At the Paris post office law enforcement found two iPhones directly under the broken window used to access the post office, and McLeod was identified from a photo on the lock screen of one of the phones.

McLeod and his accomplice, Lance Funderburk, 31, were arrested after a traffic stop. Funderburk, who is also from New Jersey, pleaded guilty in October and is awaiting sentencing.