Maine Mall evacuated after 'isolated' shooting, police searching for suspect

The Maine Mall in South Portland has been evacuated as police search for an individual suspected of shooting another person inside the mall this afternoon.

South Portland Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and they do not believe the public is at risk.

They say one person was transported to Maine Medical Center. That individual's condition is unknown. They are asking the public to avoid the area while they conduct the search.

Courtesy of the South Portland Police Department Police have identified the following suspect after an initial investigation. The suspect was observed leaving the Maine Mall via the Food Court entrance/exit. SPPD requests that anyone who sees this individual call 911. Do not approach or engage the suspect.

Savannah Cookson, a teen at the mall with her mom and best friend, had traveled down from Waterville. She described the scene.

"It was scary. I was wasn't really worried about what was going on in the moment. I was worried about the fact that my mom was still in the mall with an active shooter. That's what I cared about." Cookson said.

"Everybody started, like, running out, like in front of us, like pushing us, kind of, like getting us out of the way. And everyone was screaming, run, help, get out. And there was a really loud gunshot. And everybody, people, baby strollers, babies in arm, like carrying children, like, just running out of the store," she said.

Mark Thibodeau, a high school senior from Holton, was in the food court of a mall when he heard three or four gunshots coming from the bathroom. He and others ran out through the Round 1 bowling alley. Mark did not see anyone exit the bathroom and was initially very nervous, especially since he was with his parents and had been in the bathroom just 20-30 minutes before the shooting. Mark is in town for a college tour and is hoping to return north soon.

This story will be updated.