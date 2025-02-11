Maine's high court asked to reconsider ruling on statute of limitations in child sexual abuse claims

Attorneys representing survivors of alleged child sexual abuse are asking Maine's highest court to reconsider a recent ruling in favor of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland.

Last month, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court struck down a 2021 state law that eliminated a statute of limitations for civil claims involving child sexual abuse.

The bishop challenged the law after being sued by dozens of adults who claimed they were abused by clergy members, in some cases, several decades ago.

In its ruling, the court said that once a statute of limitations has expired for a claim, that claim cannot be revived. And therefore, the court found that Maine's law is unconstitutional.

But in their motion for reconsideration, attorneys for the plaintiffs said the court majority "impermissibly limited the Legislature's constitutional authority" and overlooked required analysis.