Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine's high court asked to reconsider ruling on statute of limitations in child sexual abuse claims

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published February 11, 2025 at 7:24 PM EST
In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, photo, Justice Andrew M. Mead, third from right, asks a question during a hearing in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on whether ranked-choice voting can be used in Maine's June 12th primary, in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE photo - In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, photo, Justice Andrew M. Mead, third from right, asks a question during a hearing in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in Portland, Maine.

Attorneys representing survivors of alleged child sexual abuse are asking Maine's highest court to reconsider a recent ruling in favor of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland.

Last month, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court struck down a 2021 state law that eliminated a statute of limitations for civil claims involving child sexual abuse.

The bishop challenged the law after being sued by dozens of adults who claimed they were abused by clergy members, in some cases, several decades ago.

In its ruling, the court said that once a statute of limitations has expired for a claim, that claim cannot be revived. And therefore, the court found that Maine's law is unconstitutional.

But in their motion for reconsideration, attorneys for the plaintiffs said the court majority "impermissibly limited the Legislature's constitutional authority" and overlooked required analysis.

Motion of Reconsideration Dupuis v. RCBoP

Tags
Courts and Crime courts
Susan Sharon
See stories by Susan Sharon