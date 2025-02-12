Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine State Police K9 killed in the line of duty honored in funeral service

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:21 PM EST
Police handlers and their K9s lined John Roberts Road in South Portland to honor Preacher as his handler and family passed by on the way to the funeral on Feb. 12, 2025.
1 of 2  — IMG_0760.jpg
Police handlers and their K9s lined John Roberts Road in South Portland to honor Preacher as his handler and family passed by on the way to the funeral on Feb. 12, 2025.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public
Officers from across four towns in Maine gather to honor Preacher in South Portland on Feb
2 of 2  — DSC00014.jpg
Officers from across four towns in Maine gather to honor Preacher in South Portland on Feb. 12, 2025.
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public

The Maine State Police dog who was recently killed during a domestic violence incident in Portage was honored in a memorial service Wednesday.

The Belgian Malinois Preacher became a K9 with the Maine State Police nearly three years ago. His handler, Sergeant Jonathan Russell, said Preacher was shot in the abdomen while chasing a suspect who was trying to flee.
Preacher and his handler Sgt. Jonathan Russell.
Tyler Davis
/
Courtesy of the Maine State Police
Preacher and his handler Sgt. Jonathan Russell.

"On the evening of February 3rd, Preacher fought like a true warrior on the battlefield," Russell said, "undoubtedly altering what could have been a horrific outcome for public safety, running unhesitatingly into danger unthwarted by the opposition he faced and prioritizing the safety of me, his teammates, and his pack."

Russell referred to Preacher as his "furry Formula One car" who apprehended several suspects during his service with the Maine State Police. The agency has roughly two dozen K9 teams, according to its website.
