Maine State Police K9 killed in the line of duty honored in funeral service

The Maine State Police dog who was recently killed during a domestic violence incident in Portage was honored in a memorial service Wednesday.

The Belgian Malinois Preacher became a K9 with the Maine State Police nearly three years ago. His handler, Sergeant Jonathan Russell, said Preacher was shot in the abdomen while chasing a suspect who was trying to flee.

Tyler Davis / Courtesy of the Maine State Police Preacher and his handler Sgt. Jonathan Russell.

"On the evening of February 3rd, Preacher fought like a true warrior on the battlefield," Russell said, "undoubtedly altering what could have been a horrific outcome for public safety, running unhesitatingly into danger unthwarted by the opposition he faced and prioritizing the safety of me, his teammates, and his pack."

Russell referred to Preacher as his "furry Formula One car" who apprehended several suspects during his service with the Maine State Police. The agency has roughly two dozen K9 teams, according to its website.