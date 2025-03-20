Patagonia sues Marden's over counterfeit products

The outdoor clothing company Patagonia is suing Maine-based salvage retailer, Marden's, arguing the company knowingly sold counterfeit items.

Filed in federal court this week, the lawsuit says Marden's Surplus and Salvage has sold fake Patagonia jackets and other products at its 13 retail locations across Maine.

In the complaint, Patagonia says the "visually identical" products are likely to mislead consumers and are of an inferior quality to genuine items.

In a Facebook post, Marden's said the company unknowingly purchased the mislabeled down sweaters, which were invoiced as authentic Patagonia products. The company also encouraged shoppers that purchased the counterfeit items to return them for a full refund.

Patagonia is asking the judge to order Marden's to turn over all counterfeit products and profits from the items already sold.

Attorneys for Patagonia did not respond to a request for comment.