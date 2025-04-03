Police say Sabattus shooter was armed and in crisis before mass casualty event Wednesday afternoon

Maine State Police said that 29-year-old James Davis III spent most of Wednesday at his father's house in Sabattus with several family members.

Colonel Bill Ross said then Davis started to unravel.

"Throughout the day he started to act erratically and say things that didn't make sense. He was also armed with a 357 revolver and an AK47 rifle," Ross said.

Davis' father contacted his mother, 47-year-old Christine Smith because she knew how to calm him down. Ross said there's no indication family members tried to remove the weapons or call law enforcement.

Investigators said Smith was driving her son home when he fatally shot her with the 357 revolver at the intersection of King and Middle Roads.

The vehicle traveled across Middle Road and came to a stop.

"James Davis III got out of the car. He had the AK47 in his hand. He opened fire on several vehicles," Ross said.

Ross said Davis struck and killed 53-year-old Kay Williams of Sabattus, a beloved food service manager at RSU#4 in Wales.

A letter from RSU#4 to parents said grief counselors were at Oak Hill High School Thursday to help students, staff and community members process the tragedy.

19-year-old Tyson Turner of Jay and 35-year-old David Wilson of Hartford were also shot as they drove in separate cars on Middle Road, according to police. Both men were taken to Central Maine Medical Center and are expected to survive.

Ross said witnesses told them that Davis then turned the AK47 on himself and died at the scene.

Investigators said they have not yet found criminal history or medical records for Davis indicating mental illness. They are waiting on autopsy results and toxicology tests that may reveal if drugs were in his system.

Ross said it's rare to have a domestic violence shooting and random acts of violence in the same incident.

