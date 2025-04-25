Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association sue DHHS over withholding of Title X funds

The National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association and others sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday over the withholding of more than $65 million in Title X family planning grants.

Maine is one of seven states mentioned in the lawsuit that has lost all its Title X funds.

Olivia Pennington, a representative for Maine Family Planning, said the state receives almost $2 million in Title X funds that is distributed to more than 60 health centers across the state.

Pennington said these funds are used to provide birth control, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and cancer screenings to more than 30,000 patients.

There is currently a bill in the legislature titled "An Act to Improve Women's Health and Economic Security by Funding Family Planning Services" that Pennington said will help support programs that have lost federal funding.