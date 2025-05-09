Biddeford High School students dismissed early after man with a firearm seen near the school
Biddeford High School students were dismissed early Friday morning after a man with a firearm was spotted near the school.
Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray said a student reported the man to the school resource officer around 9 a.m. who called the police. The school was put into lockdown as police responded. Students were released at 11 a.m.
Biddeford Police Chief, JoAnne Fisk said, 21-year-old Mohammed Hussein Kamaluldeen of Biddeford has been charged with possession of a firearm near a school.
Fisk said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.