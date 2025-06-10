Maine among 16 states suing Trump administration over plans to allow sale of forced-reset triggers

Maine is one of 16 states that have sued the Trump administration over its plans to allow the sale of forced-reset triggers that make semiautomatic rifles fire more rapidly and to return triggers already seized to their owners.

According to the Associated Press, the suit filed in federal court Monday argues that returning the triggers would violate federal law, pose a threat to the public and law enforcement, and heighten gun violence.

Device maker Rare Breed Triggers has maintained that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was wrong in its classification of the triggers and kept selling them until it was sued by the Biden administration.

The Justice Department reached a deal last month with the company in which it agreed not to develop the triggers for handguns.

The settlement requires the ATF to return triggers that it had seized or that owners had voluntarily surrendered to the government.