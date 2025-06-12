Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Bangor man files class action lawsuit over cyber security incident at Maine hospitals

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT

A Bangor man has filed a class action lawsuit against Covenant Health, the parent company of St. Mary's Health System in Lewiston, as well as St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, over an ongoing cyber security incident.

Michael McClain alleges that the incident in late May shows that the health care organizations failed to properly secure and safeguard private information.

McClain claims that patients are at imminent and ongoing risk of fraud and identity theft. The lawsuit is asking for restitution and other damages as well as a court order requiring additional cyber security controls.

A spokesperson for Covenant Health declined to comment on pending litigation.
