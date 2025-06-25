Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine AG Frey joins another multistate lawsuit challenging Trump administration's funding cuts

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published June 25, 2025 at 1:28 PM EDT
FILE - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, on Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a multistate lawsuit over the Trump administration's broad efforts to withhold federal funding from the states.

The suit argues that the Trump administration has abused its authority and unlawfully cut funding previously authorized by Congress and awarded to the states.

In a written statement, Rhode Island attorney general Peter Neronha said before the current Trump administration, federal agencies had not "terminated grants on a whim."

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal challenges brought by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general.
Aaron Frey President Trump Federal funding
