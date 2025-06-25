Maine AG Frey joins another multistate lawsuit challenging Trump administration's funding cuts

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a multistate lawsuit over the Trump administration's broad efforts to withhold federal funding from the states.

The suit argues that the Trump administration has abused its authority and unlawfully cut funding previously authorized by Congress and awarded to the states.

In a written statement, Rhode Island attorney general Peter Neronha said before the current Trump administration, federal agencies had not "terminated grants on a whim."

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal challenges brought by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general.