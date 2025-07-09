Residents express concerns about safety in Lewiston during public listening session

More than a dozen Lewiston community members expressed concerns about safety during a public listening session Tuesday night.

Nancy Dubord said for more than 30 years, she and her husband have lived near downtown in what used to a be a quiet residential area. But she said now she frequently hears gunshots and makes calls to 911.

"I want to move," she said. "I tell him all the time I don't feel safe here. I want to move."

Lewiston High School teacher Aimee Ranger said she's especially concerned for her students.

"I have heard students speak specifically about gun violence that hasn't been reported," she said. "Ya know, kids who have been shot at, or a bullet through the window, that kind of stuff."

Ranger said she believes poverty and a lack of access to affordable housing and food are contributing factors. She said she'd like to see more events to build community.

Jama Mohamed said he also thinks the thinks the community needs to find ways to foster trust between neighbors.

"It's kind of like finger pointing now," he said. "Everyone is saying, oh this issue was brought by the immigrants, this issue was brought by this, this issue was brought by violence, whatever."

Others said they think law enforcement should have more flexibility to crack down on crime.

"There needs to be something that says, 'You cannot do this here anymore'," said Auburn resident John Robertson.

The listening session was organized by a public safety committee launched by Mayor Carl Sheline two summers ago following several shootings.

Another session will be held Thursday evening at 5:30 at the Lewiston Public Library.

