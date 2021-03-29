-
In response to two recent deadly mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, about 100 protesters rallied in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon to advocate for gun…
-
More than 100 activists on both sides of the gun control debate were at the State House Friday to testify on nearly a dozen bills being considered this…
-
Maine Lawmakers will consider a so-called “red flag” bill this session which supporters say will help reduce gun violence. Red Flag laws, which are in…
-
An eight-year-old boy from Oakland was found dead in his home Tuesday night died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Maine State Police.Parker…
-
A crowd estimated at several thousand marched down Congress Street and gathered at the steps of Portland City Hall Saturday. Fired-up students, fed up…
-
Americans' relationship with guns is complicated and often contentious. But they do agree on restricting sales to people with mental illness or on watch lists.
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — President Obama has issued his much anticipated executive order Aimed at expanding background checks for gun buyers. Reaction in Maine…