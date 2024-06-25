© 2024 Maine Public

Maine health care providers express support for Surgeon General's firearm violence advisory

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 25, 2024 at 1:25 PM EDT
A member of security (right) stands at an emergency department entrance at Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Steven Senne
/
AP file
A member of security (right) stands at an emergency department entrance at Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

The U.S. Surgeon General's declaration that gun violence is a public health issue is drawing support from Maine physicians.

Dr. Joe Anderson is a pediatric hospitalist and founder of the group Maine Providers for Gun Safety, which formed after the mass shootings in Lewiston. He said it's time for federal recognition of the health effects of gun violence.

"I think they're modeling an approach that the government has taken on issues like tobacco smoking and traffic fatalities, and both of those have been incredibly successful," he said. "And they address them from multiple different avenues with lots of research investment."

Anderson said better research would help determine the most effective steps to take to reduce gun violence. This past legislative session, Maine lawmakers passed a 72-hour waiting period to purchase firearms and expanded background checks in advertised private firearm sales.
Patty Wight
